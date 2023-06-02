Market cap of Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] reaches 123.70M – now what?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] gained 4.85% or 0.04 points to close at $0.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3238736 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM that Leap Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from Part A of the DisTinGuish Study of DKN-01 Plus Tislelizumab and Chemotherapy in Gastric Cancer Patients at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.

19.5 months median OS in the overall first-line patient population, exceeding current benchmarks.

Long-term follow-up identifies additional patient with partial response, resulting in 73% ORR in overall mITT population, including 86% ORR in PD-L1-low patients.

It opened the trading session at $1.00, the shares rose to $1.02 and dropped to $0.8825, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPTX points out that the company has recorded 69.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -244.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 864.65K shares, LPTX reached to a volume of 3238736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTX shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for LPTX stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.28. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 133.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.51 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4536, while it was recorded at 0.8151 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6834 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.00.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]