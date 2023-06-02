Market cap of IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] reaches 1.36B – now what?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] traded at a high on 06/01/23, posting a 6.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.88. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM that IAMGOLD Announces $400 Million Term Loan Financing.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a five year second lien secured term loan (the “2nd Lien Term Loan” or “Term Loan”) in a principal amount of $400 million from three institutional lenders. The 2nd Lien Term Loan is part of the ongoing initiatives by IAMGOLD to proactively increase the strength of its balance sheet during the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold Project (“Côté Gold” or “Côté”). The construction budget and schedule of Côté Gold remains on track, with the project approximately 80% complete as of the end of March 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3204873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAMGOLD Corporation stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for IAG stock reached $1.36 billion, with 479.00 million shares outstanding and 477.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 3204873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

