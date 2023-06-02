Market Analysts see HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] falling to $12. Time to buy?

HomeStreet Inc. [NASDAQ: HMST] closed the trading session at $5.28 on 06/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.06, while the highest price level was $5.53. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Knife River Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bank of Hawaii to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Knife River Corp. (NYSE: KNF) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 1 following its spin-off from S&P MidCap 400 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU). Effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 2, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) will replace HomeStreet Inc. (NASD:HMST) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Post spin-off, parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet are no longer representative of the mid and small-cap market spaces, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.86 percent and weekly performance of -20.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.35K shares, HMST reached to a volume of 4322336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HomeStreet Inc. [HMST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMST shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for HomeStreet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HomeStreet Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.74.

HMST stock trade performance evaluation

HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, HMST shares dropped by -23.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.85 for HomeStreet Inc. [HMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

HomeStreet Inc. [HMST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.59. HomeStreet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.54.

Return on Total Capital for HMST is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.28. Additionally, HMST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] managed to generate an average of $70,637 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HomeStreet Inc. go to 7.00%.

HomeStreet Inc. [HMST]: Insider Ownership positions