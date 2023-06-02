Market Analysts see Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gaining to $4.25. Time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $3.51 on 06/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.32, while the highest price level was $3.57. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna pours first gold at its Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

Jorge A. Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna, commented: “Séguéla has produced its first gold, becoming Fortuna’s fifth operating mine. The team at Séguéla has performed phenomenally and delivered on-time and on-budget, a testament to their professionalism and dedication in bringing this asset from exploration to production. Mr. Ganoza continued, “Séguéla now enters into the ramp-up phase where management plans to achieve nominal rate of production during the third quarter. Séguéla will be a cornerstone asset in Fortuna’s portfolio for years to come, and we look forward to unlocking the value it brings to all of our stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.40 percent and weekly performance of 7.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 3625129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions