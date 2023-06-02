Market Analysts see Asana Inc. [ASAN] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] price plunged by -4.31 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Asana Leads Second Wave of Digital Transformation: Announces Human-Centric AI Features for Collaborative Work Management.

Outlines Artificial Intelligence Principles for Development.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced its latest product capabilities focused on generative artificial intelligence.

A sum of 5125679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. Asana Inc. shares reached a high of $23.94 and dropped to a low of $22.76 until finishing in the latest session at $22.85.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.38. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $22.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 46.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.91, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details