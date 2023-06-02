Market Analysts see Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.19%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Alteryx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, AYX stock dropped by -22.64%. The one-year Alteryx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.02. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.15 billion, with 69.87 million shares outstanding and 60.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, AYX stock reached a trading volume of 5636452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $67.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94.

AYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.24, while it was recorded at 38.40 for the last single week of trading, and 52.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alteryx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Insider Position Details