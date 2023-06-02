Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain 2.49% so far this year. What now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] price plunged by -1.08 percent to reach at -$3.58. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Revenue increased 24% to $2.0 billion.

Comparable sales increased 14%, or increased 17% on a constant dollar basis.

A sum of 3813526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares reached a high of $334.68 and dropped to a low of $326.93 until finishing in the latest session at $328.35.

The one-year LULU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.44. The average equity rating for LULU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $402.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 128.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LULU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.14, while it was recorded at 335.90 for the last single week of trading, and 330.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lululemon Athletica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.21.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

LULU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 16.72%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Insider Position Details