JP Morgan slashes price target on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] – find out why.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] traded at a high on 06/01/23, posting a 1.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.96. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM that Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 23, 2023.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will host an Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 23, 2023.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) with presentations by key Bloom executives, including KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Greg Cameron, President and CFO; Sharelynn Moore, EVP, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer; Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director, International Business; Rick Beuttel, VP Hydrogen Business; and Ravi Prasher, Chief Technology Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3914828 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corporation stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.21%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $2.82 billion, with 206.72 million shares outstanding and 162.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 3914828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]