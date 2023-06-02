Haleon plc [HLN] is 1.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.15 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on May 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM that Haleon’s Panadol Klinik Cekatan extends reach to people with limited mobility and healthcare access in areas affected by natural disasters.

The extended program aims provide 10,000 free consultations across 16 villages in Cugenang district affected by 2022 earthquake.

The eight-week mobile clinic services program to deploy pilot Pain Phone unit to facilitate telehealth consultation.

Haleon plc stock is now 1.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.185 and lowest of $8.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.05, which means current price is +8.81% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 3156955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haleon plc [HLN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has HLN stock performed recently?

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.43 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc [HLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Haleon plc [HLN]