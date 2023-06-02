H.C. Wainwright lifts Kopin Corporation [KOPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.42%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Kopin Announces New Chairman of the Board.

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and application-specific optical sub-assemblies for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it has elected a new Chairman, Mr. James Brewington, following its annual meeting of stockholders on May 25, 2023.

Kopin has enlisted Egon Zehnder to partner with the firm on a Board Succession strategy.

Over the last 12 months, KOPN stock rose by 104.50%. The one-year Kopin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.33. The average equity rating for KOPN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.61 million, with 105.04 million shares outstanding and 83.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 554.82K shares, KOPN stock reached a trading volume of 3116136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kopin Corporation [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kopin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

KOPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.42. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 129.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.18 for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.18, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kopin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corporation [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.31. Kopin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.77.

Return on Total Capital for KOPN is now -61.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.92. Additionally, KOPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] managed to generate an average of -$109,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Kopin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

KOPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] Insider Position Details