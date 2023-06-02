Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] moved down -2.91: Why It’s Important

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] price plunged by -2.91 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A sum of 4369175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares reached a high of $5.00 and dropped to a low of $4.66 until finishing in the latest session at $4.67.

The one-year TV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.66. The average equity rating for TV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $7.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

TV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Fundamentals:

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] Insider Position Details