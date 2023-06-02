For Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], Analyst sees a rise to $226. What next?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] gained 19.67% on the last trading session, reaching $198.30 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Veeva Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results.

Total Revenues of $526.3M, up 4% Year Over Year;Subscription Services Revenues of $414.5M, up 3% Year Over Year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Veeva Systems Inc. represents 156.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.26 billion with the latest information. VEEV stock price has been found in the range of $184.58 to $199.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 3923947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $207.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 6.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 40.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for VEEV stock

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.96. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.08, while it was recorded at 171.20 for the last single week of trading, and 174.26 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 12.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]