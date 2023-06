For The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], Analyst sees a rise to $78. What next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] gained 4.54% or 3.18 points to close at $73.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4497309 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that The Trade Desk Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces Plans for Chief Financial Officer Transition.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We delivered outstanding performance in the first quarter, once again outpacing the digital advertising market, growing revenue 21% year-over-year to $383 million. Our strong start to the year is testament to the increasing value that marketers place on objective, transparent, data-driven media buying on the open internet,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “2023 is already proving to be a pivotal year for our industry. The shift from linear to connected TV continues to accelerate and fully decisioned programmatic will feature more prominently than ever at this year’s upfronts. At the same time, more leading marketers are leveraging new innovations, such as shopper data, to better understand the relationship between campaign activity and consumer action. As The Trade Desk continues to innovate in these and many other areas, we are well positioned to deliver premium value to our clients and gain share.”.

It opened the trading session at $70.12, the shares rose to $73.63 and dropped to $69.845, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTD points out that the company has recorded 50.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 4497309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $70.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 70.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.50. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.75 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.04, while it was recorded at 69.45 for the last single week of trading, and 56.28 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

