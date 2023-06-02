For FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.43%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM that Mon Power and Potomac Edison File Rate Review to Support Continued Service Reliability and New Customer Advocacy Program in West Virginia.

Proposed residential rates remain lowest among state’s regulated electric utilities.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), have requested a review of their base electric rates by the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC). The proposed $207 million adjustment supports investments that strengthen the energy grid, funds reliability programs targeting rural communities and establishes a team to support low-income customers.

Over the last 12 months, FE stock dropped by -13.45%. The one-year FirstEnergy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.65. The average equity rating for FE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.48 billion, with 572.00 million shares outstanding and 571.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, FE stock reached a trading volume of 5888657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $44.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

FE Stock Performance Analysis:

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.41, while it was recorded at 37.06 for the last single week of trading, and 39.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FirstEnergy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.39. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.26.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.91. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $32,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to 0.55%.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] Insider Position Details