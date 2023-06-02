For Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG], Analyst sees a drop to $83. What next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] jumped around 4.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $88.88 at the close of the session, up 5.78%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Constellation to Acquire Ownership Stake in Texas Nuclear Plant From NRG Energy.

Company will purchase 44% share of South Texas Project Electric Generating Station, expanding nation’s largest carbon-free nuclear fleet.

Constellation, operator of the nation’s largest fleet of reliable, carbon-free nuclear plants, announced today it is acquiring NRG Energy Inc.’s 44 percent ownership stake in the South Texas Project Electric Generating Station, a 2,645-megawatt, dual-unit nuclear plant located about 90 miles southwest of Houston. The transaction is valued at $1.75 billion, with an effective purchase price of $1.4 billion after taking into consideration the present value of tax benefits to Constellation. The transaction will be financed with a combination of cash and debt.

Constellation Energy Corporation stock is now 3.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEG Stock saw the intraday high of $89.162 and lowest of $84.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.89, which means current price is +24.90% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3636793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $97.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has CEG stock performed recently?

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.88 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.36, while it was recorded at 84.64 for the last single week of trading, and 83.77 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.02 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for CEG is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, CEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] managed to generate an average of -$11,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]