For bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] gained 5.67% or 0.19 points to close at $3.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3728744 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that bluebird bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

– Biologics License Application (BLA) for lovo-cel for sickle cell disease submitted to FDA -.

– First commercial infusions completed for both ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® -.

It opened the trading session at $3.63, the shares rose to $3.65 and dropped to $3.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLUE points out that the company has recorded -53.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 3728744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]