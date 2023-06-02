For AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] traded at a high on 06/01/23, posting a 9.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.60. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that AvidXchange Automates Lien Waiver Management, Improves Payment Process in Leading Purchase-to-Pay Solution TimberScan.

Lien Waiver Management provides more control and greater visibility over the lien waiver process than if executing related tasks manually with the ability to check status in real-time in the platform and bulk release payments based on that status. This tool helps improve supplier relationships by ensuring parties involved in a construction project receive payments more efficiently, accurately and securely than if executed using manual processes and paper checks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6973058 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for AVDX stock reached $2.14 billion, with 199.90 million shares outstanding and 179.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AVDX reached a trading volume of 6973058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has AVDX stock performed recently?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98. With this latest performance, AVDX shares gained by 49.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.06 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 9.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.02.

Return on Total Capital for AVDX is now -10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.94. Additionally, AVDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] managed to generate an average of -$63,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. go to -2.77%.

Insider trade positions for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]