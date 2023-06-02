Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] is 137.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.15 at the close of the session, up 3.19%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Evolv Technology Partners With Ricoh to Provide Comprehensive Service Delivery Throughout North America.

Program aims to facilitate rapid expansion and address growing demand for security screening.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, has announced a partnership with Ricoh USA, Inc., one of the largest global service delivery organizations, to expand Evolv’s customer service program. The partnership comes in support of recent company growth as Evolv continues to partner with venues throughout North America to help create safer places for people to live, work, learn, and play.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is now 137.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVLV Stock saw the intraday high of $6.305 and lowest of $5.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.03, which means current price is +168.56% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 3878654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

How has EVLV stock performed recently?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 77.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.35 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.11. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.55.

Return on Total Capital for EVLV is now -32.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.95. Additionally, EVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]