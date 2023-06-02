Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is -31.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.47%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock rose by 1.07%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.98. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.20 billion, with 124.34 million shares outstanding and 122.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 3395132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $122.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.27, while it was recorded at 83.46 for the last single week of trading, and 112.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details