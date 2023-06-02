Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain 56.08% so far this year. What now?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.31 at the close of the session, up 4.52%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will attend the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The event will include 1×1 meetings with institutional investors as well as a presentation from 2:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. The presentation replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website following the live presentation and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock is now 56.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOSE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.40 and lowest of $2.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.40, which means current price is +86.29% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 5153569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.74.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 46.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1196.32 and a Gross Margin at -755.05. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1282.15.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -220.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -255.14. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 169.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$690,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]