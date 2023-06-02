Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $150

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] price plunged by -3.94 percent to reach at -$5.32. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 7:50 AM that Dollar Tree, Inc. Announces Investor Relations Leadership Change.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has announced changes to its Investor Relations leadership team.

Randy Guiler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will retire from Dollar Tree at the end of June. Guiler joined Dollar Tree in 2014 and has been instrumental in guiding the business’ investor relations efforts over the years.

A sum of 4685112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Dollar Tree Inc. shares reached a high of $133.46 and dropped to a low of $129.47 until finishing in the latest session at $129.56.

The one-year DLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.09. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $154.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 57.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.60. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.44 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.50, while it was recorded at 136.41 for the last single week of trading, and 147.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 13.34%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Insider Position Details