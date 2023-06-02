Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] moved down -0.66: Why It’s Important

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] traded at a low on 06/01/23, posting a -0.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.51. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces First Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call.

Women’s specialty retailer Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the “Company”) will host a conference call with security analysts on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3259203 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chico’s FAS Inc. stands at 8.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for CHS stock reached $553.51 million, with 120.41 million shares outstanding and 118.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, CHS reached a trading volume of 3259203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CHS stock performed recently?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.26. With this latest performance, CHS shares dropped by -12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.84 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.44 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.70 and a Gross Margin at +39.14. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now 16.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.35. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of $7,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]