Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] – find out why.

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 0.83% or 0.01 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3317896 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Mines 459 BTC in May.

– 2,900 new miners arrived in Argentina -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.15, the shares rose to $1.2299 and dropped to $1.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BITF points out that the company has recorded 114.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -218.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 3317896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0756, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9682 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]