Canaccord Genuity lifts Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] closed the trading session at $2.89 on 06/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.71, while the highest price level was $2.95. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Commences S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Economic Study and Environmental Baseline Program for its Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

NYSE American: UEC.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce that it has selected SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (“SLR”) and Wood (Canada) Ltd. (“Wood”) to conduct an S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Economic Study (“S-K 1300 IAES”) for the Company’s 100% owned Roughrider Project (the “Project or “Roughrider”). Additionally, the Company has selected Canada North Environmental Services (“CanNorth”) to conduct environmental baseline work for the Roughrider Project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.52 percent and weekly performance of 7.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 12346813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 65.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.62 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Uranium Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.36. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of $83,365 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions