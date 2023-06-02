BofA Securities lifts MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE: MDU] traded at a low on 06/01/23, posting a -1.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.68. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that MDU Resources Completes Spinoff of Knife River.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today announced that it has successfully completed the spinoff of its construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation. As a result of the spinoff, Knife River is now an independent, public company that will begin “regular way” trading this morning on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KNF.” MDU Resources shares will continue trading on the NYSE under the symbol “MDU.”.

“This is an exciting day for MDU Resources and Knife River as completing the spinoff of Knife River brings us closer to our goal of becoming two best-in-class, pure-play companies,” said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. “We expect this strategic shift and spinoff of Knife River to provide long-term value for our stockholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5794749 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for MDU stock reached $4.02 billion, with 203.62 million shares outstanding and 201.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MDU reached a trading volume of 5794749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has MDU stock performed recently?

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, MDU shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.79 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.25, while it was recorded at 27.31 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.72. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.43. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $21,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]