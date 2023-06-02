Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] is -3.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $10.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Owl Rock Hosts Investor Day.

Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), is hosting an Investor Day today beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT to provide an in-depth review of the platform’s investment strategy and the business development companies it manages, including Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) and several private and non-traded BDCs. The event will feature presentations with senior members of the Owl Rock team, including Chief Executive Officer, Craig W. Packer and Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Lamm.

“At Owl Rock we are combining our scale and deep sponsor relationships to continue to grow our direct lending platform and build upon our strong track record,” said Craig W. Packer, Co-Founder and Co-President of Blue Owl and CEO of the Owl Rock BDCs. “We have an incredible investment team, including experienced origination, underwriting and portfolio management professionals. We have built high quality portfolios across our BDCs with a focus on downside protection and this strategy positions us well amidst the current macro environment. We look forward to sharing more about our BDCs.”.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. represents 456.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.15 billion with the latest information. OWL stock price has been found in the range of $9.84 to $10.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 8033225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.11.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]