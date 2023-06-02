BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] moved down -0.75: Why It’s Important

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] traded at a low on 06/01/23, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.18. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM that BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its First Club Location in Tennessee.

The brand-new club in La Vergne opens on Wednesday, June 14, marking the retailer’s first location in the state of Tennessee.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its newest club in La Vergne, Tennessee will open on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The club, conveniently located twenty miles outside of downtown Nashville at 543 Industrial Boulevard, marks the first BJ’s Wholesale Club in the state of Tennessee. The retailer will now have a total of 238 U.S. clubs, expanding the company’s footprint to its 19th state.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3413731 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for BJ stock reached $8.54 billion, with 133.79 million shares outstanding and 132.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BJ reached a trading volume of 3413731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $79.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has BJ stock performed recently?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.86 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.91, while it was recorded at 62.11 for the last single week of trading, and 72.86 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 297.69. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 242.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $15,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.21.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

