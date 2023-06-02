Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $71

Bank of Hawaii Corporation [NYSE: BOH] gained 2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $40.00 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Knife River Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bank of Hawaii to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Knife River Corp. (NYSE: KNF) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 1 following its spin-off from S&P MidCap 400 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU). Effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 2, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) will replace HomeStreet Inc. (NASD:HMST) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Post spin-off, parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet are no longer representative of the mid and small-cap market spaces, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation represents 39.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60 billion with the latest information. BOH stock price has been found in the range of $39.05 to $41.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BOH reached a trading volume of 8429980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOH shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOH stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of Hawaii Corporation is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.03.

Trading performance analysis for BOH stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, BOH shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.37, while it was recorded at 39.59 for the last single week of trading, and 68.56 for the last 200 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.73. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.01.

Return on Total Capital for BOH is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.87. Additionally, BOH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH] managed to generate an average of $108,769 per employee.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of Hawaii Corporation go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of Hawaii Corporation [BOH]