Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Is Currently 6.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] traded at a high on 06/01/23, posting a 6.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $130.79. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Baidu to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2023.

Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People’s Republic of China on June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, adopting the fifth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on May 23, 2023, Hong Kong time, as the record date (the “Shares Record Date”) of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000000625 each (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) and Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000000625 each (the “Class B Ordinary Shares”). Holders of record of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares as of the Shares Record Date are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and any adjourned meeting thereof.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3410157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baidu Inc. stands at 4.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $43.04 billion, with 349.60 million shares outstanding and 280.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 3410157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $180.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 78.47.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.81. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.30, while it was recorded at 124.40 for the last single week of trading, and 124.50 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 14.91%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]