Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aurora and Ethypharm Reaffirm their Commitment to Promote Access to Medical Cannabis for French Patients.

Aurora Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), and Ethypharm are pleased to announce that they have once again been selected by the French General Directorate of Health (DGS) as exclusive suppliers of dried medical cannabis flower until the end of the French trial period. The trial has recently been extended until March 2024.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is now -45.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.56 and lowest of $0.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.94, which means current price is +2.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 4384680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.16. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6243, while it was recorded at 0.5283 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0171 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

