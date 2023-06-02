Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Revenue clocked in at $63.10 million, up 22.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] gained 4.79% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ardelyx to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference.

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx’s fireside chat please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

Ardelyx Inc. represents 207.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $755.23 million with the latest information. ARDX stock price has been found in the range of $3.23 to $3.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 3475475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 432.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.29. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.85.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.52. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$505,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]