Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Stock trading around $9.21 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.32%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Teams with Supermicro to Deliver AI Cloud Services.

The Collaboration will Optimize the Company’s New AI Cloud Services to Meet Accelerating Demand.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, APLD stock rose by 90.68%. The one-year Applied Digital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.61. The average equity rating for APLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $988.05 million, with 94.12 million shares outstanding and 58.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, APLD stock reached a trading volume of 4045687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $10.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

APLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 190.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 358.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.08. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.91.

Return on Total Capital for APLD is now -38.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.74. Additionally, APLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] managed to generate an average of -$264,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Insider Position Details