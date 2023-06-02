Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] traded at a high on 06/01/23, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.81. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:04 AM that AB InBev Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Consistent execution of our strategy drives double-digit top and bottom-line growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3463345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for BUD stock reached $93.19 billion, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 609.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BUD reached a trading volume of 3463345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $68.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81.

How has BUD stock performed recently?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.24 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.75, while it was recorded at 55.14 for the last single week of trading, and 56.93 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.98. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $34,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]