Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved up 12.52: Why It’s Important

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 12.52% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AMYRIS COMPLETES LICENSE FOR SUPPLY OF SUSTAINABLE SQUALENE.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 19, 2023 Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with British specialty chemicals company Croda International Plc, (“Croda”) for the supply of sustainable squalene.

Amyris’ squalene is a biofermentation-based adjuvant developed using Amyris’ unique Lab-to-Market technology platform. Squalene, used in adjuvants to boost immune responses, is commonly derived from shark liver. Amyris’ sugarcane-derived, sustainable squalene is molecularly identical to the traditional shark source, offering a higher purity and a more predictable cost profile compared to sourcing directly from sharks.

Amyris Inc. represents 365.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $336.76 million with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $0.818 to $0.988.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 4623018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $1.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.20. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9434, while it was recorded at 0.7794 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8617 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]