Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Revenue clocked in at $7.11 billion, down -0.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2023.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2023.

A sum of 6918767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $127.52 and dropped to a low of $124.70 until finishing in the latest session at $127.34.

The one-year ZBH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.46. The average equity rating for ZBH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $150.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 39.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ZBH Stock Performance Analysis:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.88, while it was recorded at 127.57 for the last single week of trading, and 121.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.34 and a Gross Margin at +62.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 6.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.22. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of $16,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ZBH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 7.32%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Insider Position Details