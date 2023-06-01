Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain 0.48% so far this year. What now?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $128.69 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced Chris Turner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at approximately 1:25 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/.

Yum! Brands Inc. represents 281.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.16 billion with the latest information. YUM stock price has been found in the range of $126.905 to $128.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 7448007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $148.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 63.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for YUM stock

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, YUM shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.45, while it was recorded at 129.49 for the last single week of trading, and 125.19 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +48.33. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 57.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.37. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 334.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 216.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $36,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]