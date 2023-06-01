why Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.50

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.66 at the close of the session, up 0.28%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference.

Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming Nareit REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York City.

Stockfish is scheduled to present at 8 a.m. Eastern. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.weyerhaeuser.com, where replays will also be available shortly after the live events.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now -5.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $28.73 and lowest of $28.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.04, which means current price is +3.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 9794442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 63.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.71, while it was recorded at 28.50 for the last single week of trading, and 31.26 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]