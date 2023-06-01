why Trevena Inc. [TRVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.14 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Trevena Announces Receipt of Milestone Payment From Partner in China Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical.

$3 million milestone payment for Chinese approval of OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection.

The Company also eligible to receive $15 million non-dilutive financing tranche from R-Bridge upon first commercial sale in China.

Trevena Inc. stock is now -20.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRVN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.22, which means current price is +96.55% above from all time high which was touched on 05/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, TRVN reached a trading volume of 12729004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trevena Inc. [TRVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

How has TRVN stock performed recently?

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, TRVN shares gained by 81.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9310, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5076 for the last 200 days.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]