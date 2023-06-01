why PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $200.28

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.00%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that PepsiCo Releases 2022 Global DE&I Report: Gender Parity in Management Rises to 44%.

The 2022 report reveals PepsiCo is continuing to make progress on its DE&I goals, part of the company’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda.

Results show women now hold 44% of management roles globally, while U.S. Black and Hispanic representation at manager level increased to 9% and 10.1%, respectively, reflective of the workforce availability of the communities in which PepsiCo operates.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock rose by 6.16%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.95. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $251.52 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 19998387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $200.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.38, while it was recorded at 183.25 for the last single week of trading, and 178.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.80%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details