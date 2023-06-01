why Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.05 at the close of the session, up 8.34%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM that Novavax’s Nuvaxovid™ Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Full Marketing Authorization for the Prevention of COVID in the EU.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) has been recommended for full Marketing Authorization (MA) for use as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older and as a booster in individuals aged 18 and older for the prevention of COVID-19 in the European Union (EU) following a positive opinion issued by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on the MA.

“The positive CHMP Opinion for full Marketing Authorization for our COVID vaccine brings us one step closer to full authorization and will provide an approval pathway for an updated vaccine in time for the fall,” said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -21.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $8.13 and lowest of $7.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.77, which means current price is +43.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 7528047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

