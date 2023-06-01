why Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $433.59

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] slipped around -2.48 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $365.02 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conference:.

On Tuesday, June 13, Raj Seshadri, president, data and services, will present at the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York. The discussion will begin at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now 4.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $365.70 and lowest of $357.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 392.20, which means current price is +7.29% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 10695000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $433.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 7.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 371.16, while it was recorded at 369.09 for the last single week of trading, and 348.16 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.88. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $332,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.29%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]