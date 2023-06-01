why International Paper Company [IP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.33

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] slipped around -0.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.44 at the close of the session, down -2.32%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM that International Paper, Always(R) and Feeding America(R) Join Forces To Help #EndPeriodPoverty in the U.S.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) the leading global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, Always®, the leader in global menstrual care, Brooke and Breanna Bennett, Co-Founders of Women in Training, Inc. (WIT), and Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, joined forces in Washington, D.C. in advance of Menstrual Hygiene Day to drive awareness of period poverty in the U.S. and to pack 600 Period Care kits for donation to the Greater DC Diaper Bank and Mary’s Center.

Period poverty is the lack of access to period products and education – it affects at least 500 million women and girls globally, even in the most economically developed countries.1 In the U.S., 1 in 5 girls have missed school due to the lack of access to the period products2 – that is more than 3.5 million girls3. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks and unnecessary shame.

International Paper Company stock is now -14.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IP Stock saw the intraday high of $30.0895 and lowest of $29.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.17, which means current price is +0.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 6652686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.54 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.77, while it was recorded at 30.45 for the last single week of trading, and 35.94 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]