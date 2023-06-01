why Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.95

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] slipped around -0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.49 at the close of the session, down -2.35%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Chewy Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended April 30, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. stock is now -20.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHWY Stock saw the intraday high of $30.21 and lowest of $29.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.88, which means current price is +1.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 8586023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $44.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 104.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.64, while it was recorded at 30.39 for the last single week of trading, and 38.15 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]