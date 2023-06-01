why CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.33

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.00 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now 48.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.11 and lowest of $5.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +47.24% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 6867557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has CX stock performed recently?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]