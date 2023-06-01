WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. [WLGS] is -45.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. [NASDAQ: WLGS] traded at a high on 05/31/23, posting a 22.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.70. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM that WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. Announces Closing of $8 Million Initial Public Offering.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the underwriter for the firm commitment Offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11244092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. stands at 16.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.87%.

The market cap for WLGS stock reached $28.65 million, with 15.10 million shares outstanding and 14.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, WLGS reached a trading volume of 11244092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. [WLGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. [WLGS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.5740 for the last single week of trading.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. [WLGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. [WLGS]