VMware Inc. [VMW] gain 11.02% so far this year. What now?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] gained 1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $136.29 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM that VMware Names Karen Dykstra as CFO; Zane Rowe to Depart Company.

VMware (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Karen Dykstra will take on the role as chief financial officer and executive vice president in addition to her current role as a member of the VMware Board of Directors. Current VMware CFO and EVP Zane Rowe will be leaving the company, effective June 9, 2023.

“I am thrilled to have Karen take on the role of CFO where we will benefit from her robust experience as a VMware Board Member and former CFO as well as her business acumen and leadership skills,” said Raghu Raghuram, VMware CEO. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the VMware team, I’d like to thank Zane for his numerous accomplishments and leadership since joining VMware in 2016, especially for his efforts in helping to transform the company to a Subscription and SaaS model to better serve our customers.”.

VMware Inc. represents 426.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.04 billion with the latest information. VMW stock price has been found in the range of $132.61 to $137.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 11668950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $139.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.53. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.05 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.68, while it was recorded at 131.05 for the last single week of trading, and 118.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.21 and a Gross Margin at +80.88. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 735.66. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 670.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 10.84%.

