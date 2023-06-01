VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS] moved up 28.70: Why It’s Important

VIQ Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VQS] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.30 at the close of the session, up 28.70%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM that VQS: Increases in Net New Bookings Indicative of Organic Growth.

By M. Marin.

VIQ Solutions Inc. stock is now 17.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VQS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.55 and lowest of $0.2911 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.71, which means current price is +66.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 158.28K shares, VQS reached a trading volume of 33852513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIQ Solutions Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has VQS stock performed recently?

VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.06. With this latest performance, VQS shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3030, while it was recorded at 0.2467 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4277 for the last 200 days.

VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.55. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91.

VIQ Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS]