Ventas Inc. [VTR] is -4.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] price plunged by -0.02 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM that Ventas Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 3, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 13172002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. Ventas Inc. shares reached a high of $43.58 and dropped to a low of $42.80 until finishing in the latest session at $43.14.

The one-year VTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.27. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $54.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.76, while it was recorded at 42.97 for the last single week of trading, and 45.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.90. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of -$105,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] Insider Position Details