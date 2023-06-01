United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $48.82 billion, up 25.90% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Flocash Joins UATP Payment Network, Expanding Payment Options to Travel Agencies in the MEA Region.

Partnership extends UATP’s widely accepted and seamless payment options to Flocash travel agency customers.

Flocash, the leading provider of travel payments and distribution in the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with UATP, a premier global payment network. Flocash’s partnership with UATP will enable the thousands of travel agencies within its ecosystem to utilize UATP payment options, creating synergies with airlines in the region already using Flocash and UATP for B2B payments and reducing the overall cost of payments for those airlines.

A sum of 7517625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.74M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $48.9027 and dropped to a low of $46.97 until finishing in the latest session at $47.47.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.94. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $62.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.41, while it was recorded at 47.38 for the last single week of trading, and 43.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

UAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.44%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details