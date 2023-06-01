The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is 11.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a low on 05/31/23, posting a -2.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.19. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10119941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $14.27 billion, with 385.80 million shares outstanding and 384.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 10119941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 272.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.71, while it was recorded at 37.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.22 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]